Local health officials react to significant surge of COVID-19 deaths in Erie County

Another significant surge of COVID-19 deaths are being reported in Erie County.

The County Health Department reported 11 additional deaths over the weekend.

Here is how local health officials are reacting to this news.

Eleven deaths this weekend brought the cumulative total to 310 deaths.

Health officials we spoke to this afternoon said that the community cannot let their guard down.

“We have to understand that the death rate lags behind infections here by about four weeks. What we are seeing is a reflection of a surge that happened after Thanksgiving,” said Dr. Howard Nadworny, Infectious Disease Specialist.

Dr. Nadworny added that more research needs to be done to have a better understanding of the death rate in the county.

This comes as Erie County stays in phase 1A allowing vaccinations for front line healthcare workers and high risk patients.

“With a large proportion of older individuals, we comoroderies that need hospitalized especially when they have to go on a ventilator or assistance for breathing, it’s a higher mortality rate,” said Emily Shears, Epidemiologist at UPMC Hamot.

We reached out to the Erie County Department of Health for a comment regarding COVID-19 deaths, however, they did not respond to us before airtime tonight.