Local health officials warn to not let our guard down when it comes to COVID-19

Health officials said that we cannot let our guard down when it comes to COVID-19.

Saint Vincent Hospital President Doctor Chris Clark said that the virus continues to be an invisible enemy.

Dr. Clark added that everyone should do their part and keep distant while keeping their mask up as well.

Despite President Donald Trump breaking his isolation, Dr. Clark believes everyone should follow CDC guidelines and recommendations.

“We’re moving indoors more with activities so we have to be highly recognized of the fact it’s a contagious disease and can be a threat,” said Dr. Chris Clark, President of AHN Saint Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Clark said that it’s hard to know what is going to happen with the virus over the winter. Dr. Clark also added that he believes there could be a spike in cases.