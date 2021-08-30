Local hospital speaks out about increase in COVID patients admitted

This month hospitals are seeing an increase in the number of COVID patients admitted.

The Delta variant is impacting the entire nation and Erie County is no exception.

The president of AHN Saint Vincent Hospital said that this month there has been an increase in COVID hospitalizations.

Currently there are 25 COVID patients at AHN Saint Vincent.

“We’ve admitted about 80 patients the entire month thus far. That’s compared to about 20 patients that we’ve admitted during the month of July,” said Dr. Christopher Clark, President of AHN Saint Vincent.

Representatives from St. Vincent said that unvaccinated patients account for about 80% of these hospitalizations.

