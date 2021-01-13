Local hospitals claim that COVID-19 hospitalizations are decreasing in the new year

Local hospitals are saying that COVID-19 hospitalizations are decreasing in the new year.

We also have the youngest person to die in the county from COVID-19.

The Erie County Department of Health reported eight more deaths in Erie County today, one of those deaths was 24-years-old.

However, many local hospitals are encouraged by a decrease in COVID patients.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said that of the eight new deaths from COVID-19, one was only 24-years-old.

This person is the youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Erie county.

Dahlkemper said that the person worked for the county government.

“I’ll say it again, this virus does not discriminate, it continues to seek out it’s next host who could be any age, any race, or any gender, and any geographical part of Erie County,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

Dr. Chris Clark with AHN St. Vincent Hospital agreed that the virus does not discriminate.

“We do want to recognize that there are lessons to be learned from it. To take the virus seriously and take the precautionary steps,” said Dr. Christopher Clark from AHN Saint Vincent Hospital.

Does Erie County have any plans for a mass vaccination? According to Dr. Clark they are doing everything to get the vaccine out to the general public.

“If the vaccine supply allows, we can work in collaboration with everyone else in trying to push something like that together as we move into the tier 1B and subsequent groups,” said Dr. Clark.

UPMC is reporting a third consecutive week of a decrease of COVID hospitalizations.

Dr. Clark said that back in December they had 54 COVID patients a day, it peaked at 70 around Christmas and fell in January to 43 per day.

Marcus Babiak with the Millcreek Community Hospital said they have also seen a decrease of COVID patients in the new year.