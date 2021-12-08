Local hospitals feel the strain from high amount of recent COVID cases

COVID cases in Erie have been in the triple digits recently. Staff members at local hospitals are feeling the strain.

Here is more on the number of COVID hospitalizations.

In the last 24 hours, one local hospital is reporting 16 new COVID hospitalizations.

Erie County reported 214 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 new COVID related deaths.

Representatives from UPMC said about 75% of the patients hospitalized are unvaccinated.

Recently many of these patients who are unvaccinated are younger in their twenties, thirties, and forties.

“I have personally seen people in their twenties in our intensive care unit with COVID-19 on a ventilator and unvaccinated,” said Jim Donnelly, Chief Nursing Officer at UPMC Hamot.

Donnelly said that they have established four COVID units at UPMC Hamot.

Local hospital representative said that the number of COVID hospitalizations is putting a strain on staff from several medical departments.

AHN Saint Vincent released a statement that starting this week they are limiting their operating room cases that require an inpatient bed to those prioritized by a combination of clinical condition and surgical indication.

“It’s clearly a concern and we’re definitely seeing a relationship with the number of active cases that are being detected and then the number of people that are subsequently requiring hospitalization,” said Dr. Chris Clark, President of AHN Saint Vincent.

The health department is hosting a vaccination clinic on Friday December 10th at the Glenwood YMCA from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

