Local hospitals prepare to receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Local health centers are preparing to receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Now that the first version of a COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use, local hospitals are preparing to get them out as quickly as possible.

Local health officials are calling the vaccine a major step toward finally getting rid of the COVID-19 virus.

Pfzier vaccines will be delivered to local hospitals, including UPMC Hamot, sometime this week.

This vaccine requires two doses to be the most effective. Patients will receive their second dose 21 days, or three weeks, after the first.

One Erie resident says despite how quickly the vaccine was made and approved she will definitely be getting one.

“I work in a covid ICU and I feel comfortable with the information that is out there. I think we have to do whatever we can to keep our families safe, our friends safe,” said Peggy Boyd, Erie resident.

