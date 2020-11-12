Local hospitals release COVID-19 hospitalization numbers

Each of the local hospitals are reporting their COVID-19 hospitalization numbers.

There are currently 20 COVID-19 patients at Saint Vincent Hospital, with one patient on a ventilator. UPMC Hamot reports 12 patients and Millcreek Community Hospital is reporting two patients.

“We’re doing all we can do at this point and that’s to contact every single positive case as quickly as we can. I mean the goal used to be to do it in 12 hours, then it went to 24, now its even a little longer. And to let them know that they’re positive and that they need to contact their contacts. So, it’s a very serious situation right now,” said County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper during her weekly news conference.