Local hospitals stress the importance of getting older kids vaccinated for COVID-19

Doctors from UPMC Hamot and AHN Saint Vincent are urging the same need to get our older kids vaccinated. This is to particularly protect children under the age of 12.

Experts from both hospitals are saying that the Delta variant is a risk to children under the age of 12. Even kids over the age of 12 need to get vaccinated as well.

“These young children are at a higher risk than becoming effected now than any other time during the pandemic. For two reasons, one is relaxing the mitigation, and the second is the Delta variant,” said Dr. John Williams, Chief of Pediatric Infectious Disease at UPMC Pittsburgh.

Experts at UPMC in Pittsburgh are seeing an increase of children getting hospitalized for the silent killer, COVID-19.

Williams said that children under the age of 12 are too young to get vaccinated, so the only way to protect them is for those over the age of 12 and their parents to get the vaccine.

“I have to note that we’re at a particularly risky phase of the pandemic for children. Many of whom less than 12 are too young to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Williams.

Experts of St. Vincent said that there’s no dramatic increase in children getting hospitalized.

“We are very concerned about we know it’s going on in the rest of the country, particularly in the south, and we’re keeping a very close eye on this because we are worried that there will be more pediatric patients in the future,” said Dr. Chris Clark, President of AHN Saint Vincent.

Dr. Clark said AHN Saint Vincent has an average of up to 25 patients in the hospital per day getting treated for COVID-19 compared to having at least two patients back in July of this year.

“And by far it’s not fully vaccinated people that are requiring admission to the hospital,” said Dr. Clark.

The president of St. Vincent said that the hospital isn’t having any capacity issues and the hospital does see an increase of people requesting to get tested for COVID.

