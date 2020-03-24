Local landlord waives April rent for tenants

In times of uncertainty, one Erie landlord is looking to help his tenants.

Mayor Joe Schember revealed that a landlord recently received a text from one of his tenants that their April rent would be late because that person lost their job.

Soon afterwards, that same landlord found out that three other tenants of his were in the same situation.

In an act of kindness and understanding, the landlord decided that he would waive their April rent.

“None of us have been through anything like this in our lives… I congratulate that landlord for what he did,” said Mayor Joe Schember, D, City of Erie.

That landlord has a total of six tenants in the City of Erie.