Local landlord waives rent payments for non-essential business tenants

One landlord is helping out their business tenants during these financially uncertain times.

The landlord at Green Garden Place, Casey Bowes, is waiving rent payments for business tenants who were unable to keep their stores open.

You may be asking yourself how are local businesses paying rent with little to no income?

Casey Bowes, the landlord at Green Garden Place, is stepping up, waiving rent fees for shops that cannot be open.

One business owner says she’s grateful.

“Casey has been absolutely, positively fantastic, could not ask for anything more, took a huge weight off me. I am a brand new business. I was only open barely three and half months when this happened and didn’t know what I was going to do,” said Dorothy Benson, Owner, Buona Cucina.

The landlord is also helping to relieve another business owners stress.

“Made me feel a lot better once I heard about it. Once we did make the tough decision to close the shop temporarily, it really helped things a lot. It’s one less thing to worry about right now,” said Jen Minski, Owner, PopLuck Popcorn.

Though, landlord Casey Bowes did not want to speak on camera, he released the following statement:

“They have no control over their ability to be open for business. It would be unfair for us to continue to demand rent for space that’s essentially been deemed unusable through no fault of their own. We’re willing to make a short-term sacrifice of rent to maintain those long-term relationships,” said Casey Bowes, landlord, Green Garden Place.

Business owners at Green Garden Place are saying that in addition to help from the landlord, there is a strong sense of community among shop owners.

“We actually literally had just started to have some meetings once a month with all of the owners and stuff throughout the store to find ways that we can help each other, maybe even market together and stuff along those lines, so we we’re forming a little bit of a family,” said Benson.

Buona Cucina is launching their website today. You can order their products, including a variety of olive oils, balsamic vinegars and truffle oils, on their website. They even have a list recipes.