Local landlords speak out on rent during the COVID-19 pandemic

Action News has heard from a few business owners about how they are paying rent.

Some landlords say their tenants paid April’s rent on time. However, the landlords have some concerns about the next couple of months.

Landlords everywhere are doing what they can make arrangements with commercial and residential tenants.

The Vice President of the Apartment Association in North Western Pennsylvanians say these negotiations should be made on an individual basis.

“They need to deal with each tenant individually and we would advise against making some sort of blanket rule that applies to everybody or a procedure that applies to everybody,” said Joel Miller, Vice President of the Apartment Association.

Miller added that some landlords may be hesitant to cut deals with tenants because of the paychecks protection program should allow residents and business owners to afford rent.

Miller said there isn’t the same leeway for landlords.

“The expenses that a landlord has for property are things that go on mo matter what as opposed to say selling things from a retail store,” said Miller.

We spoke to another landlord who says although his tenants pulled through paying rent this April. This landlord is concerned for the upcoming months should the pandemic persist.

“I am concerned about what may look like especially if stimulus money doesn’t reach however so far i’m optimistic,” said Brian Agresti, President of Agresti Real Estate.

Despite his concern, Agresti said he understands the stress that his commercial tenants are under.

“When you look at commercial tenants that don’t have the money coming in. We are really trying to be flexible with them. It could be several months without rent,” said Agresti.

Real estate was deemed nonessential, so landlords are also working to reopen here in PA.