Local lawmakers are doubling down on ways to improve the COVID-19 vaccine roll out. This comes as frustrations continue for Pennsylvania residents trying to get the vaccine in Phase 1A.

Here is more on how lawmakers plan to better the COVID-19 vaccination system.

Lawmakers are asking the state for increased transparency for vaccines that are allocated.

Some lawmakers added that the roll out needs to be consistent across the state.

Pennsylvania lawmakers are calling for the State Department of Health to improve COVID-19 vaccine plan.

“Have rules and just kind of keep with them and there’s some confusion. In some places they’ve pretty much vaccinated everyone in the fist group and moved to the second group,” said Representative Brad Roae, (R), PA 6th District.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Crawford County currently has more than 4,500 residents vaccinated.

Just north of Crawford County, Erie has 5,700 people vaccinated.

Representative Roae believes the Pennsylvania roll out plan is being changed too often leading to confusion about who gets the vaccine next.

Representative Bob Merski said that the vaccine roll out needs to be done fairly across the state to ensure a better appointment process.

“A one stop shop, a clearing house if you will where people can register and can be in que know that they have a spot coming,” said Representative Bob Merski, (D) PA 2nd District.

Representative Merski added that the current roll-out leaves thousands that are eligible waiting for a vaccine.

Congressman Mike Kelly believes that Governor Tom Wolf should collaborate with other governor’s on their vaccine efforts.

“I think that the governor has responsibility of who is more effective. There’s nothing wrong with copying what other state’s are doing,” said Congressman Mike Kelly, (R), PA 16th District.

Lawmakers we spoke to told us that they’re pushing for a better vaccine registration for senior citizens.

Lawmakers added that healthcare providers have to find ways to better meet those who can’t access the internet.