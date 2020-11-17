Local leaders discuss the expanding COVID-19 restrictions

The jump in cases is bringing many people to wonder if we will see another shutdown.

Here is a look at what local leaders are saying about expanding restrictions.

Philadelphia took serious measures when it comes to increasing restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Here in Erie County, conversations over what to do next are beginning.

The question of how to move forward to control the spread of COVID-19 safely is something being looked at by many.

“We are looking at Erie, just as the county itself to see what we can legally do and what really makes sense for us,” said Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said that there is a local health administration law that would allow for her to put further restrictions in place.

“I’d rather see it done on the commonwealth level because we know that Crawford County’s got large numbers. We know that Warren County who hardly had cases for a long time now seeing a rise. This is not something that just stops at our border something we would like to see is a more comprehensive approach,” said Dahlkemper.

Erie Mayor Joe Schember said that he will enforce whatever the county or state puts into place due to the fact the city does not have a health department.

“We follow what they do and we are in very close touch, not just with the county executive, but also the whole team that she has there working on this and we believe that they know what they’re doing and we do what they tell us,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

The mayor said that City Hall will remain closed to the public until we have a vaccine.

“It will be very different inside here. You’ll be more restricted on where you can go. You’ll have to go through a check on the way in to make sure that you don’t have a fever. There will be security x-rays on your way in,” said Schember.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine issued travel restrictions today.

According to Dr. Levine, beginning on Friday you must have a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of entering the commonwealth. If not then you are to quarantine for 14 days as soon as you get here.