Local long term care facilities set to receive COVID-19 vaccines

Many local long term care facilities will soon receive COVID-19 vaccines for residents and employees. Some staff at these facilities say this is the best news they’ve heard in nine months.

On Monday, staff and residents at Pleasant Ridge Manor will have access to the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and will receive another dose 28 days later.

“The sooner we can get the vaccine into these long term care facilities, get that vaccine to those employees who are in the front line as those residents who are most vulnerable, will save lives.” said Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

At Pleasant Ridge Manor, they have lost about 50 people to the virus. The Executive Director of the facility says they are ready to receive the vaccine.

“We’re really excited about there being something that has come out that will really probably be the most beneficial tool that’s come out so far in our fight against the virus.” said Robert Smith.

Smith adding that to maximize the number of people receiving the vaccine, there will be three opportunities with 28 days between each visit. Smith says the vaccine will get the virus under control.

“A long and dark road and hopefully there’s a light that’s going to start shining with this virus and it will be one of the tools that will help us really put an end to the virus.” Smith said.

In an another mitigation effort, the State Bureau of Labs announced that they have uncovered supplies necessary for local testing. One leader of a local organization says they are eager to provide more free COVID-19 testing in 2021 to keep the community safe.

“Testing is a very essential component of stopping the spread. If we want to stop the spread, we have to wear a mask and wash our hands and get tested.” said Gary Horton, Director of the Urban Erie Community Development Corporation.

The free testing at local community centers will resume the first full month of January