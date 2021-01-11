Local long term care facilities yet to receive COVID-19 vaccination

The state secretary of health announced that Pennsylvania will soon begin vaccinating the next group of the population including essential workers.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said that the state remains focused on distributing COVID vaccines to residents of long term care facilities.

However, some of these local facilities have yet to receive the vaccines, or a date as to when to expect them.

One local assisted living community that is a part of the pharmacy partnership for long term care, West Lake Woods, has yet to receive the first dose.

The co-owner of West Lake Woods said that there has been no word from the state about when they can expect to be scheduled.

“We should at least be scheduled for a vaccine by now. If not actually receiving them. Not only do we have dates, they don’t even tell us when they’re thinking about it,” said Timothy Coughlin, Co-Owner of West Lake Woods Assisted Living.

Coughlin added that though it is unclear when residents and staff at West Lake Woods will receive COVID vaccines, they are trying to remain optimistic that the state department of health will pull through and provide potential dates.