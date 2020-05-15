Local meat prices see an increase due to the national meat shortage

Meat and egg prices have gone through the roof in our nation and even here in our Erie community.

Yoselin Person spoke with Urbaniak Brothers and Larry’s Central Market this morning to see what you can expect at these two popular locations.

Everyday we’re seeing and hearing so many changes everyone is going through and the ways they have to adapt because of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Unfortunately, we are adapting to the increase in meat prices. Or in some cases, even the lack of meat choices.

Not a customer in sight. A sight that many would say is the new normal. Things have changed for many meat markets and things are getting a bit shaky.

“For the prices to go up so much in this short amount of time usually indicates that there is a crisis in supply,” said Jerry Urbaniak, Second Owner, Urbaniak Brothers.

The Urbaniak Brothers Meat Market has been around for over 85 years. And the crisis in the supply chain has been one of the very first challenges the market has faced, along with many other markets across our nation.

There are two systems of supply in our nation. There is a major production system that has its suppliers supply to food services, restaurants and schools.

Then there are the retail suppliers. They are the ones that supply to the retail stores, grocery stores and so forth.

“The schools are not open, the restaurants are not open, they’re not exporting. So, all of that product is backing up,” said Urbaniak.

Which also means the large production suppliers cannot supply enough to the retail suppliers.

“It’s like hooking up a garden hose to a fire hydrant. There is all this production out there but no way to get it to the small retailers like us and the supermarkets,” said Urbaniak.

Larry’s Central Market is also facing similar challenges.

“This has almost doubled because we have meats, good meats, and within the last two weeks it’s really changed because there is nothing available,” said Larry Adiutori Jr., retired, Larry’s Central Market.

The crisis of supply also means retailers and consumers end up paying all of the loss.

“Our main supplier, which is a high end quality pork producer. As far as the beef goes, it ain’t happening,” said Adiutori.

Many meat market owners say they hope our nation can concentrate on keeping the meat business going, keeping everyone healthy and continuing the production process.

“Until that happens we’re going to be experiencing enormous increases in prices and loss in items to be able to sell,” said Urbaniak.

These meat market owners say they hope things will get better sooner rather than later.