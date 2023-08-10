A new sub variant of the omicron variant of COVID-19 is making headlines. It’s called EG.5 and actually similar to previous variants.

One medical expert told us EG.5 is similar to recent variants that have made up most of the cases this year in the county.

COVID-19 is still making headlines across the country with the new sub-variant.

Associate Professor Brandon Sing with LECOM School of Pharmacy said in terms of severity, it has the same symptoms as previous variants.

“It also is responding to the treatments that we have available for the other variants as well and we believe the vaccines that are going to be available coming up this September will still be effective against that variant,” Sing said.

The new variant started becoming a concern recently.

“It was just this past couple of months that we have seen an uptick in the variant. And recent data from just a couple of days ago show that it is making up 17.3 percent of the subvariants that we see in the county,” Sing continued.

He said there is nothing that would lead them to believe that this variant is any more severe or contagious than past sub-variants.

People should be taking the same covid precautions we have been told to take.

“If you are feeling sick, you should get checked out, if your feeling sick, stay away from others. And taking precautions like washing your hands,” Sing went on to say.

He added they are not sure if the new variant is more prevalent in warmer or colder months.