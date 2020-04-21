1  of  3
Local medical leaders prepare for possible COVID-19 surge

Medical leaders are working together to be prepared for a possible surge of COVID-19 cases.

The group is working to bolster government efforts to respond to COVID-19 needs in Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York.

Senior physician leaders and local health executives from hospitals across the community are now meeting on a scheduled basis.

The effort is headed by Dr. Peter Lund at Saint Vincent Hospital.

“We’re trying to be more prepared than other places in the country, learning from their experience where in some cases certain New York hospitals were overwhelmed while other ones did not have as many patients, that we could coordinate care to be able to deliver top notch care at anytime,” said Dr. Peter Lund, Saint Vincent Hospital.

The meetings began a couple of weeks ago and will continue on a regular basis as needed.

