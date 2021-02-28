Local nonprofits see financial impact from the pandemic

Nonprofits in Erie County are struggling financially from the pandemic.

We spoke with a local nonprofit that is currently having troubles during this pandemic.

Nonprofits in Erie County are struggling financially and are looking for new ways to recover.

Nonprofits in Erie County have suffered some major financial losses due to the pandemic and for the Community Shelter Services, it was a difficult adjustment.

“We couldn’t get extra refrigeration to store food. We were afraid that our facilities wouldn’t be able to maintain the extra supplies that we needed,” said Rebecca Grimaldi, Director of Development at Community Shelter Services.

Providing services to the community during the pandemic was difficult especially if a significant percentage of their budget was from fundraising and events.

“We had to cancel traditional fundraisers and special events and anything that gathered people together, and because we were re-calibrating our administrative and our operational practices we weren’t able to reach out to our donors in the normal way we would,” said Grimaldi.

The losses for Erie County nonprofits were huge.

“Pittsburgh Foundation found a $27 million loss from nonprofits that reported from Erie County and that was only from 58 nonprofits,” said Adam Bratton, Executive Director of Nonprofit Partnership.

That number doesn’t even include all nonprofits in Erie County.

“So if that was about 10% of our nonprofits that loss just in revenue and added expenses due to the pandemic is in the hundreds of millions of dollars for Erie region nonprofits,” said Bratton.

Even though nonprofits in Erie County have suffered greatly from the pandemic, there’s new hopes in rebuilding those nonprofits for a stronger community.

“Donors are stepping up in other ways and we are really trying to help nonprofits capture that additional revenue where it exists and just navigate this kind of just new world we live in,” said Bratton.

Bratton also said that donations have gone up nationally and locally and is something he hopes will continue if we won’t get back to normal fundraising events for some time.