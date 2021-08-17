Local nursing home requiring staff to be vaccinated after seeing growing COVID threat

Another sign of growing COVID threat, a local nursing home is now requiring all of it’s staff to be vaccinated.

Heritage Ministries is the parent company of Rolling Fields Nursing Home in Crawford County.

Heritage has now mandated that all of it’s employees be vaccinated by September 15th.

Heritage operates eleven nursing facilities in four different states including some in Chautauqua County New York.

The Chief Clinical Officer of Heritage, Jeremy Rutter, stated that only 50% of their staff are currently vaccinated company wide.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists