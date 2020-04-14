Local organizations launch #WeGotThisERIE campaign to help bring the community together during the Stay at Home order

Breaking News
Several organizations have announced the launch of a community-wide campaign to help bring the community together during the COVID-19 Stay at Home order.

The campaign, #WeGotThisERIE, was inspired by movements seen across the country.

“We want to remind Erie that social distancing doesn’t have to mean social disconnection,” said Dave Tamulonis of Erie Downtown Partnership, a spokesman for the collaborative committee which includes the City of Erie, CelebrateErie planning committee, Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership, the Downtown Partnership, VisitErie/Erie Sports Commission, R. Frank Media, Gibbens Creative, and Erie Arts & Culture.

“Everyone is living through a moment in history in which we have a chance to grow closer together through this shared experience,” said Aaron Loncki of CelebrateErie. 

Here’s how you can help:

  1. Use the #WeGotThisErie hashtag. We invite you and the public to share inspiring stories, messages, and other supporting content using the campaign hashtag #WeGotThisErie.
  2. Use graphics for related posts and/or header image. The community is also encouraged to use the campaign’s digital toolkit, which includes branded Facebook cover photos, profile frames, messaging and more.
  1. Share the inspirational video. The video will launch at 11 a.m. on the City of Erie Facebook page. (https://www.facebook.com/CityofEriePA/posts/696795314480092)

