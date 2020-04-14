Local organizations launch #WeGotThisERIE campaign to help bring the community together during the Stay at Home order

Several organizations have announced the launch of a community-wide campaign to help bring the community together during the COVID-19 Stay at Home order.

The campaign, #WeGotThisERIE, was inspired by movements seen across the country.

“We want to remind Erie that social distancing doesn’t have to mean social disconnection,” said Dave Tamulonis of Erie Downtown Partnership, a spokesman for the collaborative committee which includes the City of Erie, CelebrateErie planning committee, Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership, the Downtown Partnership, VisitErie/Erie Sports Commission, R. Frank Media, Gibbens Creative, and Erie Arts & Culture.

“Everyone is living through a moment in history in which we have a chance to grow closer together through this shared experience,” said Aaron Loncki of CelebrateErie.

Here’s how you can help:

Use the #WeGotThisErie hashtag. We invite you and the public to share inspiring stories, messages, and other supporting content using the campaign hashtag #WeGotThisErie. Use graphics for related posts and/or header image. The community is also encouraged to use the campaign’s digital toolkit, which includes branded Facebook cover photos, profile frames, messaging and more.