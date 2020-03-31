Local pet groomers impacted by COVID-19 closure

Local pet groomers are being impacted by COVID-19.

Many of those dog grooming facilities are being forced to close as Governor Tom Wolf’s order deemed them non-life sustaining businesses.

Mud Puppies is one of those businesses. Owner of the pet store said though she took many safety precautions, she was forced to close her store.

She said this is frustrating as many other grooming services are still open, yet she is unable to help her clients through this time.

“I think about senior pet parents that have paper skin and their dogs are scratching their skin. I think about the mom that has a dog and has a kid that has an allergy and she can’t get the dander off the dogs coat and the kid is having an asthma attack,” said Kimberly Hessong, Owner of Mud Puppies Self Serve Dog Wash Grooming and Goodies.

The owner of Mud Puppies said she received a call from the Department of Health to stop grooming services, even though she had limited her services to drop off and pick up service.