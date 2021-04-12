Local pilot training school sees shortage in pilots

According to a local pilot training school, there has been a shortage of pilots, but even more so since the pandemic.

The North Coast Flight School said there has been a shortage of pilots for years even before the pandemic, but things have worsened due to the pandemic.

The CEO of North Coast Flight School said that it was really hit hard when people stopped traveling making it harder for pilots to work.

“Obviously when COVID came it shut down a lot of flights and took a lot of their airlines off service,” said Greg Hayes, CEO of North Coast Flight School.

The pilot school will be holding a new program for kids called the Areo Academy that starts in June.