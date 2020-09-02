Local production companies unite through “Red Alert Restart” in hopes of reviving the live events industry

It’s a call for action from Erie Community Organizations in hopes of reviving the live events industry.

This comes after as dozens of local production companies come to halt as the pandemic continues.

We spoke to local organizations about the importance of “Red Alert Restart.”

It’a a national event in order to bring awareness to congress about economic crisis, and closer to home a dozen places in Erie are lighting up red in hopes of being heard.

It’s a call to action in hopes of bringing light to the community.

“We are following the guidelines from the CDC and the government. We want everyone to be as safe as possible. We can’t get back to work. We need some sort of aid,” said Ryan Patsy, Business Agent.

A dozen local production companies are uniting through “Red Alert Restart.”

On Tuesday night at 9 p.m. a dozen live event centers lit up red.

Organizations want to raise awareness about the economic crisis they are continuing to face during the pandemic.

Event centers such as the Erie Playhouse say that this silent call to action could speak volumes.

“Engage people’s awareness of the severity of this event for organizations like the Playhouse, the Philharmonic, the Warner, the places that create the entertainment,” said Kate Neubert-Lechner, Executive Director of the Erie Playhouse.

Event centers hope that “Red Alert Restart” will bring attention to congress to revive the economy and provide funding for recovery.

“The livelihood that this industry employs so many of our agencies had to furlough and layoff employees and are struggling,” said Pam Masi, Interim Executive Director of the Erie Art Museum.

Other venues like UPMC Park, Erie Insurance Arena and the Warner Theater also lit up red to urge senate leaders to vote on the “Restart Act.”

The lights will only stay lit until tonight at midnight.

If passed, this act would help offer economic relief to the live events industry.