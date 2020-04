Construction workers can officially get back to work Friday, May 1st, but one large project in the City of Erie will begin again Monday.

Erie Insurance was nearing substantial completion of its new office building before having to come to a halt due to COVID-19.

When construction workers with PJ Dick return to the site Monday, they will have a change of operations in order to comply with ensuring safety and social distancing.

The building is expected to be completed sometime this year.