Local restaurant owners react to Governor Wolf lifting COVID-19 restrictions

People in the hospitality business are one step closer to getting back to normal. Tonight we spoke to some restaurant owners as they are excited to have all restrictions dropped with the exception of face masks.

Owners are hoping that they can welcome more people in that will help their business.

Starting on Monday, May 31st, all COVID-19 restrictions related to gatherings for restaurants and other businesses will be lifted.

The one restriction that will not be lifted however is the requirement of face masks.

According to Governor Tom Wolf, the facemasks will not be lifted until 70% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated.

One restaurant owner said that he is looking to getting back to some kind of normalcy now that the mitigation efforts will be dropped on May 31st.

“I just want to get back to normal. I just want this place back to happy and drinking and eating and having fun. I mean it’s my business. I love that I’ve done it all of my life,” said Bertrand Artigues, Owner of Cloud 9 Wine Bar.

Artigues is not only celebrating the soon-to-be restriction lift, but also for the restaurants grand reopening from being closed since last November.

“We are finally able to reopen when they reopen the bar deciding to give us a little leeway. That’s when I decided to open,” said Artigues.

Valerio’s Restaurant and Pizzeria manager said that the lifting of restrictions will bring hope to the Erie community.

“We are going to step up our game and keep doing what we are doing here and you know stick at it and hopefully these restrictions won’t last because everything was back and forth,” said Michael Valerio, Owner of Valerio’s Restaurant & Pizzeria.

Both restaurant managers and owners are hoping that business picks up as the number of restrictions goes down.

For more information Governor Wolf’s announcement, click here.