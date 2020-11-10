Local restaurants and the impact of COVID-19

Restaurants are getting creative when it comes to helping customers feel comfortable dining out as the COVID cases rise in the area.

We went over to Molly Brannigans with a look at what local downtown restaurants are doing.

It is November 10th, in a year where nothing seems to be going as planned for many people. Just as people are adapting to changes, so are restaurants.

Molly Brannigans decided to bring a little Christmas cheer a bit early this year.

Many places are remaining closed due to the pandemic.

Despite the challenges from the pandemic, local restaurants are looking to once again open bringing light to this dark time.

“This year has been rough for a lot of people and we wanted to spread some excitement, spread some happiness and just have everyone’s spirits lifted a little bit. So we decked the place,” said Anne Lewis, Director of Marketing for Red Letter Hospitality.

As workers inside Molly Brannigans deck the halls, they are keeping in mind the growing amount of cases of COVID-19 that Erie County is experiencing.

“We’re extremely distanced here and we do that for the well being of our staff and our guests, but at the same time we want people to come in here and know that okay this is a little bit normalcy,” said Lewis.

As this restaurant begins to welcome back customers, another restaurant on State Street is set to experience it’s first holiday season.

Chippers Seafood and Southern Fusion opened it’s doors in August right in the midst of the pandemic.

“It doesn’t matter what the hurdle is, I think that spirit just makes it more challenging and makes you push harder and be more determined with that type of spirit even during the pandemic,” said Curtis Jones Sr., Owner of Chippers Restaurant.

No matter what the future holds, Chippers will remain open to take your order.

“If they say we can’t have dine in, we are going to continue with takeout and we’re just excited to move forward and doing what we need to be successful in Erie,” said Jones.

Chippers is looking to hire cooks, hostesses and prep workers.

In the past week, the popular east side restaurant Nunzi’s has closed after three generations of doing business.

The good news however is Olivers Rooftop Restaurant on the Bayfront is set to open on Monday November 23rd according to Scott Enterprises.