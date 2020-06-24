Local restaurants make health preparations for entering the green phase

Erie County moving into the green phase means that outdoor dining will be moved back indoors for local restaurants.

One local establishment that is looking forward to that is The Cork who’s dining room has been closed since March.

Anne Lewis of Red Letter Hospitality said that they are following CDC guidelines as well as guidelines from the County Health Department while reopening.

Tables have been moved and spaced out in order to keep social distancing between customer groups.

Staff members will be required to wear face masks at all times.

“The drive for people to just experience a sit down restaurant is just so needed. It’s going to be fun. The team is super excited. We’ve been counting down the days since March,” said Anne Lewis, Marketing Director of Red Letter Hospitality.