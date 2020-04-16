Local restaurants struggling during COVID-19 pandemic

Among the small businesses that are taking the biggest hits are restaurants in the hospitality industry.

Running a restaurant is hard when building it off the ground and building regulars. Now the COVID-19 pandemic is making it even tougher, even for some Erie staples.

“We grind throughout the times that are slow and you live off the times that are busy. Right now the times that are busy are very minimal,” said Cindy Ring, Owner of Cakery.

Cakery Owner Cindy Ring said the pandemic has been a nightmare for her Copperleaf location.

Ring said they opened their second location three weeks before the pandemic started. She added that the location’s opening was already three months late before things shut down.

“Any back money that we had saved up we spent on equipment and everything sat in storage for three months and we’re already coming off of January and February which are the slowest months for a restaurant,” said Ring.

Ring added that they have not established a strong client base since being at the new location.

The bakery is open for takeout, however they are only making about 10% of what they were making.

“It’s frustrating because we’ve never had a struggling businesses. We’ve always worked with what you look at what works and what doesn’t work and you adapt. You don’t have much of a choice now,” said Ring.

Ring further explained if the store doesn’t open back up, they don’t know if they’ll be able to keep the location open for takeout only.

The owner of Dominick’s Diner-Eatery said they are now struggling like never before.

“We closed Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. We were losing money those days to a considerable degree so we opted to close,” saids Tony Ferraro, Owner of Dominick’s Diner-Eatery.

The restaurant is open for takeout only Thursday through Saturday.

“I hope for us and every other small business around that it’s something everyone can pull through,” said Ferraro.

Dominick’s has been around for the last 63 years, building a strong group of customers.

Both restaurant owners said the worst part about this is not knowing when they will be able to open back up.

Both of the owners said what they miss the most is having customer interactions in their lobbies.