Local school districts discuss graduation plans as restrictions ease

School district superintendents might be making some changes to in-person student ceremonies due to the restriction lift beginning on May 31st.

It’s been a long year for students but the one thing to look forward to is in-person prom and graduation. That might be upgraded thanks to the lift of restrictions announced by Governor Tom Wolf.

School district board members are making some changes to their in-person high school ceremonies for this year.

North East School District’s in-person prom will be this weekend and will abide by COVID-19 regulations, but the outdoor in-person graduation might be adding more people to the guest list due to the lift of capacity restrictions on May 31st.

According to Superintendent Dr. Hartzell she said that quote:

“The lifting of the Order may also allow more tickets for guests of our senior families.”

Millcreek School District is also making some announcements in regards to the lift of restrictions.

Dr. Ian Roberts, superintendent of Millcreek Township School District, sent a message out to seniors and family on May 5th, saying in part:

“We are excited about Governor Wolf’s announcement this past Tuesday to move forward with the removal of specific mitigation requirements such as capacity limits beginning May 31st.” Dr. Ian Roberts

In hopes that this new announcement will bring some normalcy to the students, Dr. Roberts says in his statement:

“Of utmost importance to you is to experience graduation, prom, and their senior events with as much normalcy as possible.” Dr. Ian Roberts

The Erie School District will have in-person prom and graduation. However, no announcement has been made about any changes.

“I think it’s too soon to say that, but as soon as we make any decisions, we will certainly notify our families and students.” said Brian Polito, Superintendent of the Erie School District.

Dr. Roberts says the updates to the ceremonies will be announced on Monday, May 10th at 9:00 a.m. Both the Erie School District and the Millcreek Township School Districts will be making more announcements on this soon.