Local school districts must make a decision following the governor’s announcement

Local school districts must make a decision following an announcement by Governor Wolf.

The governor announced he wants superintendents in all of the districts in counties that have been in the substantial transmission level for at least two consecutive weeks to commit to safety measures.

By 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, the districts must either sign an attestation form stating they have transitioned to fully remote learning or saying they are complying with the orders if they are conducting any in-person instruction while in the “substantial” range of transmission.

Erie County is considered to be in this level.

General McLane is currently doing in-person learning, the district saying they are going to do whatever they can to keep it that way.

“We genuinely feel that our buildings are safe and we think that what we are doing is working. We have seen kids come into the buildings, unfortunately COVID-19 asymptomatic, and we’ve seen no spread in our buildings. I think that is saying something, that what we are doing here is working,” said Sarah Grabski, director of communications and administrative services.

According to the governor, districts that do not comply with this are required to provide 100% remote learning and suspend all extracurricular activities as long as the county remains in the substantial transmission level.