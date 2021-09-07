Local school districts react to Governor Wolf’s statewide mask mandate

Classes in many area school districts are back in session while students have to deal with masking up.

This comes after Governor Tom Wolf’s administration declared a statewide school mask mandate taking into effect today.

We spoke with some parents, students, and area school districts to see how they are handling the new school year mandate.

We’re being told that many people are having to adjust to masking up for at least seven hours in school.

Meanwhile some superintendents are focusing on keeping students safe.

It’s the beginning of a new school year for many, but it’s going to be an interesting one after Governor Wolf has mandated all schools in Pennsylvania to require students and staff to mask up.

“I don’t like them. I don’t think it does any good. Children don’t learn. It’s not good for a child to breathe through a mask all day,” said Lance Donahue, Parent.

“I feel like it’s better having the mask on than to not just to be safe. It does get a little sweaty, but it feels a lot safer,” said Oliva Jackson, Student at Corry Area High School.

The Union City Area School District superintendent said that before the mask order by the governor, the school left it up to students or parents with masking.

“Although the district thought we had a plan moving forward, we understand these mandates trump our plan and our following with the mandates,” said Matthew Bennett, Superintendent at Union City Area School District.

Bennett said that the district stands at 95% of students attending in-person learning while the rest are learning virtually.

Other superintendents said that they want to keep their students safe.

“Last year wearing a mask, washing your hands, socially distancing. We were able to stay in school and so in our community we are not having a lot of kick backs because they know it worked for us last year,” said Shane Murray, Superintendent, Iroquois School District.

Murray said that students engaging in indoor sports activities have the option to wear or not wear a mask.

The superintendent told us that they are going to continue to follow the guidance from the state and county health department.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists