Local school districts are suspending their universal masking requirements as long as COVID-19 cases in our area remain low.

The Erie Public School District, Millcreek Township School District, Harbor Creek School District and General McLane School District are allowing their students to unmask as COVID-19 numbers remain low in Erie County.

Erie County currently is at a medium transmission risk level — according to the CDC — and students and staff at Erie City Schools will not be required to wear masks in Erie Public schools and buildings.

For students who were in isolation or quarantine and return to school — they will be required to wear a mask in school until the 10th day of quarantine or isolation.

The school districts may resume universal masking if the county returns to a “high” transmission level.

Meanwhile, students and staff in the Millcreek and Harbor Creek school districts are also ditching masks.

Starting Monday, masks are optional for students and staff while inside school district buildings or on bus transportation, regardless of vaccination status.

Face masks won’t be required for students Harbor Creek schools unless the building has a case count of more than 2% of faculty and students.

General McLane’s school board voted unanimously to make mask wearing optional.

