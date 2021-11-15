Schools in Erie County going remote amid rising COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

by: Spencer Lee

Posted: / Updated:

What started with one school last Thursday, Nov. 11, has escalated to multiple as of Monday.

As the number of cases of COVID-19 increase in Erie County, local schools are closing their doors and moving to virtual learning temporarily.

YourErie.com will continue to update this list if more schools decide to go remote.

