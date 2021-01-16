Local sports cards shops see increase in collectors during pandemic

While many local businesses have suffered setbacks during the pandemic, Erie’s two local sports card shops have seen their industry reclaim popularity.

A change in philosophy by trading card manufacturers has made the newest cards very rare and very valuable which has intrigued many customers.

With other businesses shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, collectors are finding extra money to invest in their favorite players.

The two shop owners believe that this could be the spark to bring people back to the hobby long term.

“So many people are getting into collecting now. Not only is it fun, but it’s a good investment, and a lot of them are at home and they’re digging out their old collection, and its brought them back to the hobby that they miss so much,” said Michael Brown, Owner of Kinem’s Sports Cards.

“People don’t have anything else to do. So I’ve gotten so many new customers. They can’t go to you know Cedar Point. They can’t do nothing. They can’t cross state lines. So they come here,” said David Snippert, Owner of Dave’s Sports Cards.