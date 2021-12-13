Local students react to county executive’s mask mandate decision for all schools in Erie County

The Erie County executive announced that the mask mandate will continue to be required for students and staff in all schools in the county.

Here is how students are reacting to this news.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said that Erie County is the only one in the entire state who is enforcing a mask mandate for schools. Dahlkemper also thinks that this is also necessary.

All schools in Erie County for students in grades K-12 will continue to be required to wear facemasks.

“We have had feedback from almost all of our superintendents that masks are working. It’s helping kids in school keeping them learning and keeping parents to be able to go to work,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

Aside from the Supreme Court ruling out the mask mandate for all schools in Pennsylvania that was initially enforced by the Wolf Administration, Dahlkemper said that the county mandate is separate from the state.

“We have not had any kind of court case brought up for us on our school mask mandate. So therefore we are not a part of what the school mask mandate decision was,” said Dahlkemper.

Jade McElravy is a student at Corry High School. She said that she just wants to enjoy her senior year, but doesn’t want to wear a facemask since she has been vaccinated.

“I feel like if we are vaccinated, why do we still need to wear the face masks? I mean I know it is the schools rules and pushed by the health department, but it’s kind of annoying. Just like you enforce the vaccine okay, you enforced it, but why are we still wearing the masks then and it’s just frustrating,” said Jade McElravy, Student at Corry High School.

Audrey Kunzler is a freshman at North East High School. She said that there are a few cons to wearing a mask, but it is worth it for the sake of everyone’s safety.

“It gets a little annoying sometimes it irritates the back of my ears, but it’s not that big of a deal. I can still breathe and everything,” said Audrey Kunzler, Student at North East High School.

Dahlkemper said that there is no end date for the county mask mandate.

Dahlkemper also stated that they are keeping track of the COVID cases and will look for any further clarification from the Supreme Court before the county can make any changes to the mask mandate.