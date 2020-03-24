Local tax preparation business talks about different ways you can file during COVID-19 pandemic

The Secretary of Treasury is moving the tax filing deadline to July 15th. This means everyone now has three additional months to file their taxes.

Liberty Tax in Erie is still open if you want to file your taxes. While this is the time of year when business would normally pick up, social distancing is making it less desirable to do face to face tax filing.

Due to the recent situation, they have some different options to help you remain socially distant.

“We are recommending people to drop off their paperwork to us, that way they’re not here with us the whole time while we’re doing the taxes,” said Jason Williams, manager, Liberty Tax.

If you don’t want to go to one of Liberty Tax’s locations, manager Jason Williams says you can do taxes with them remotely using online signatures.