Local union president speaks out about Wabtec’s operations during COVID-19

One union president is speaking out, saying one of Erie’s largest employers is not doing enough to keep their worker’s safe, but instead “moving full steam ahead.”

UE Local 506 President Scott Slawson says it is nearly impossible for Wabtec to keep their worker’s safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that many of the worker’s at the facility have to work within six feet of one another, not keeping socially distant.

The company has brought back about 75% of their employees this week and plans to operate with 100% of worker’s by next week.

Slawson says he agrees they are essential and does not want the facility shutdown, but does not believe they need their full staff working right now on projects that are not vital to the United States economy.

“I believe the spirit of that waver was designed to keep the rolling stock in the United States moving, to keep the essential flow of goods moving. I don’t believe that it was to build locomotives for a county that can’t even pick them up right now,” said Scott Slawson, president, UE Local 506.

Slawson added the preventive steps being taken are helpful, but there is still a chance of the virus hitting their worker’s.