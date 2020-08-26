Local universities across the county continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

During the County’s news briefing, university officials stated that minimal cases have arisen on campus.

Penn State Behrend and Mercyhurst University have zero cases since classes started. This includes faculty and staff members as well.

The President of Edinboro University said that they have had one case of the virus since the semester began.

University officials told us that they are enforcing strict social distancing enforcement guidelines on and off campus, but risks still arise.

“I’ll tell you, the biggest risk is students going into bars, in the city, around the city, that’s where we see the highest risk and that’s why we discourage it so much,” said Dr. Michael Victor, President of Mercyhurst University.