Local universities plan to hold summer classes available online only

Edinboro University administrators have decided to continue the practice of restricting face-to-face classes for the summer session.

That decision comes amid the on-going concerns that the COVID-19 pandemic may not be over by the time those classes would begin. The plan will be to teach summer courses over the internet.

A spokesperson for Penn State Erie says plans are being worked out to teach summer courses by internet, but no final decision has been made.

At Mercyhurst, many of the summer classes are already offered online since there are often fewer students during the summer months.