Local universities prepare for coronavirus

Local universities are preparing for the risk of the coronavirus.

Gannon and Mercyhurst tell us they are in contact with the Department of Health and the CDC for updates.

Mercyhurst University is providing their community with those updates through university-wide memos.

Gannon University administrators are also preparing with regular meetings on steps to take if the virus hits.

Studying abroad is not yet a concern, but universities are ready to act if students need to return.

At 6:30 p.m., President Trump will address the nation on the coronavirus outbreak. You can watch that on FOX 66 or LIVE on yourerie.com.