Local Universities prepare for online summer courses amid COVID-19 pandemic

Edinboro University administrators have decided to continue the practice of restricting face-to-face classes for the summer session.

That decision came amid the on-going concerns that the COVID-19 pandemic may not be over by the time those classes would begin.

The plan will be to teach the summer courses over the internet.

A spokesperson for Penn State Erie said plans are being worked out to teach summer courses by the internet, but no final decision has been made.

At Mercyhurst, many of the summer classes are already offered online since there is often fewer students during the summer months.