Local universities release COVID-19 holiday plans for students

With Thanksgiving approaching, many local universities have created a plan so that students and their families can feel assured about returning home for the holiday.

Many local universities have shifted their academic schedules to limit the spread of COVID-19.

At Mercyhurst University, students are switching to virtual classes for the last two weeks of their semester and increased safety precautions on campus before students travel home.

Over at Gannon University, students are meeting for in-person instruction. However, once they go home for Thanksgiving break they will stay off campus until mid January.

The director of administration at Penn State Behrend said that starting next week students can sign up to get tested for COVID-19 so they can make an informed decision about returning home.

“Both them and their families are concerned about their health and if there’s anyone at home who may have pre-existing conditions offering students the option to be tested for COVID-19 beginning next week,” said Ken Miller, Senior Director of Administration at Penn State University Behrend.

Miller added that if students test positive for COVID-19 or do not feel comfortable going home for Thanksgiving, they can stay quarantined on campus.