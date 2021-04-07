Local waste water levels indicate COVID-19 numbers are higher than those reported

Dr. Howard Nadworny of the Erie County Health Department says waste water levels indicate case numbers are much higher than those reported by the health department, and says cases have doubled each week for the past two weeks.

Dr. Nadworny says the community must continue with precautions until more people receive vaccines.

“We need to be concerned especially over this next month as we are starting to be able to vaccinate more people, because we have not vaccinated enough people. What were seeing with these new strains is that younger people are getting infected and more of them are getting hospitalized,” said Dr. Howard Nadworny, Infectious Disease Physician, Saint Vincent Hospital.