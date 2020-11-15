Local woman honored for dedication to bring hot meals to the elderly during the pandemic

One woman was honored on Saturday night for her dedication to helping the community during the pandemic.

Elnora Johnson was celebrated through a virtual event for her work bringing hot meals to elderly members of the community.

The Alpha Kappa Sorority honored Johson with the community spirit award during their annual pink carpet affair.

Johnson said that she realized she could use her business “Sista’s Home of Soul Food” to help the elderly who may not be able to receive hot meals during the pandemic.

“I don’t take any money from the seniors so some of them are just overwhelmed and some people are just glad to have somebody come to their door just to say hi because they can’t get outside with the pandemic and everything that’s going on,” said Elnora Johnson, CEO of Sista’s Home of Soul Food.