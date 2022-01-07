Location of Erie County’s next rapid COVID-19 testing clinic changed

The site of Erie County’s next free rapid COVID-19 testing clinic has been changed. It is now scheduled on Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Bayfront Convention Center.

Hundreds of people took advantage of the clinic at the same spot on Thursday afternoon.

Erie County is citing “Prevailing weather conditions” as the reason for the move away from the public safety building.

With the clinic now at the Convention Center, testing, registration, and waiting lines will all be indoors.

The testing is for ages two and up. No insurance is needed.