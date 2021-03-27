Longtime former Erie Playhouse director died Friday after battle with COVID-19

Longtime former Erie Playhouse Director David Matthews passed away on Friday from a battle with COVID-19.

Matthews was just days shy of turning 80 years old.

He served as the director of the Erie Playhouse for 34 years between 1972 and 2006.

In 1983, the longtime director and business manager was instrumental in finding the Playhouse a permanent home on West 10th Street in the former Strand Theater.

A longtime actor himself, Matthews helped create the popular Youth Theater Program.

Matthews also introduced thousands to Broadway by leading annual trips to New York City.

“David was a pro at finding the right people for the right job and finding people in the community who could always lend a hand. I like to say David didn’t just build a theater, he built a family,” said Kate Neubert- Lechner, Executive Director of the Erie Playhouse.

David is survived by his wife Judy. He died on Friday afternoon in Florida.

No word has been released on the arrangements.