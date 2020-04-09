1  of  3
PIAA Cancels Winter Championships and Spring Sports Erie County Executive announces three new positive cases of COVID-19 Pennsylvania Dept. of Health confirms nearly 2,000 additional positive COVID-19 cases; 29 new deaths

Many are choosing smaller grocery stores to order online as wait times at bigger chains increase

Coronavirus
Many big chain grocery stores are experiencing a backlog of demand with their insta-kart services. This is causing long wait times for customers.

So, some people are taking their business to smaller stores like Whole Foods Co-Op.

They started using curb-side services last month and people can order their groceries online and pick them up the same day.

Management says about 20% of their profit is through curb-side pick up.

“We realized the need for it and created the survey in one day. Because we don’t have the time or the resources to upload all of our inventory to some of the bigger services, so we though how can we meet this customer need in our own way,” said Leanna Nieratko, Whole Foods Co-Op.

They say curb-side services are free for the time being.

