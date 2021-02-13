Many senior living centers in Erie are getting their residents vaccinated.

We spoke with one of the senior residents at Independence Court of Erie and has the story.

Many senior residents at Independence courts of Erie were able to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination today.

Independence Court of Erie has received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I want this so bad I couldn’t wait,” said Jack Shoemaker, Senior Resident at Independence Court of Erie.

Senior resident Jack Shoemaker said that he feels much safer with the vaccination.

“It was good that I am getting it my whole. I have a family of eight and we have all gotten the vaccination now. I strongly recommend that everyone gets it,” said Shoemaker.

Specifically for this senior living center, 90% of those who were able were vaccinated for the first dose.

Now that today marks the second dose for the COVID-19 vaccine, people are saying that they are excited and hopeful that someday maybe soon they will be able to see family and friends for in-person visits.

“My biggest thing I want for families to be able to have each other again it’s been a really long time. I want the families to come inside. I want the doors to open. I want them to be able to go to the movies. I want life to be normal,” said Jennifer Wanchich, Director of Independence Court of Erie.

Shoemaker said that don’t be afraid to get the vaccine because it will be a wonderful thing for the country.

“The country will be in much better condition with everybody vaccinated with hopefully no more deaths,” said Shoemaker.

Currently the families who want to visit can do what is called window visits where they they visit their loved ones in the senior home by calling on the phone and seeing each other through the window.

The senior center hopes soon that because of the COVID-19 vaccinations there will be a change into allow for in-person visits with families.