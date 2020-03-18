Marquette Savings Bank closing lobbies, drive-thru service to remain open

Marquette Savings Bank has implemented its pandemic protocols and will temporarily close lobby service effective Thursday due to COVID-19, this according to a news release from Marquette Savings Bank.

Customers will maintain full access of their money and normal banking transaction as the drive-thru window as well as online and mobile banking. The precautions required to address the risk and spread of COVID_189 have restricted normal banking interactions for everyone.

Marquette has established some information concerning COVID-19 Banking at its website and you check that all out by clicking here